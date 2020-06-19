UPHP hosts community resource fair in Marquette

Friday afternoon the Upper Peninsula Health Plan, or UPHP, held a community resource fair in Marquette.

In addition to offering information on a wide range of resources available to all community members, they also handed out more than 300 pre-boxed packages of food. The food comes from the Feeding America Mobile Food Truck. For UPHP organizers, it's important to let the community know what is available to them.

"This is a chance for us to provide access to community organizations, provide information, help connect individuals with resources within their community, this is so important, particularly right now during the pandemic, so we're really excited to offer this to Marquette residents," said Melissa Homquist, UPHP CEO.

Those who attended stayed in their vehicles as the 30 volunteers, wearing masks, provided the information and loaded the vehicles with the food.

