UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 Baraga County teenagers found dead inside running vehicle

The Baraga County Sheriff's Department says it has received toxicology reports back for two Baraga County teens who were found dead in running vehicle in February.

Sheriff Rick Johnson says toxicology results for 17-year-old Dylan Roberts of L’Anse and 17-year-old Christopher Turpeinen of Pelkie show both boys died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

They were found dead inside a running vehicle in L'Anse Township on February 17.

Seventeen-year-old Hunter Pelon of Baraga was also found unconscious inside the vehicle. She was airlifted to a hospital in Green Bay following the incident. On February 20, Pelon woke up from a coma and began recovering from a medical situation doctors presumed she wouldn't survive.

