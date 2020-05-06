UPAWS to take part in national "Empty the Shelters" event

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is taking part in a nation wide adoption event starting on Saturday, May 9.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting “Empty the Shelters” events to help promote pet adoptions during the coronavirus pandemic. From May 9-17, adoptions are $25 for dogs and free for cats and small animals.

“Any help we can get, any savings we can pass on to the community through wonderful events like this paid for by Bissell, the more the better and the more adoptions that we get, the more animals get into loving homes,” said Ann Brownell, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, UPAWS.

Anyone interested in adopting during the event must fill out a pre-approval form. The shelter is closed to foot traffic, and you will be contacted to set up an appointment after submitting your form.

To fill out the form, click here.

