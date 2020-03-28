UPAWS still offering services by appointment

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is still hard at work finding animals a new home.

Due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the office is currently closed to protect employees and visitors. However, all services are still offered by appointment.

Dogs, cats and other animals are still able to be adopted, and might even provide some comfort during this added time at home.

“Especially now with the turmoil in the world, having a pet to give some unconditional love, and to have unconditional love, is so very important,” said Ann Brownell, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, UPAWS.

While their office is closed, UPAWS has continued to place animals in homes across the UP.

It did receive some help from the Bissell Pet Foundation. They hosted emergency discounted animal adoptions across the country. Because of the promotion, UPAWS was able to find homes for dogs and cats that had been at the shelter for long periods of time.

