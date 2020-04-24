UPAWS makes changes to cope with coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) has had to make changes to its daily operations.

These changes include reducing staffing numbers and changing the way adoptions and surrenders are carried out.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, we're dedicated to providing care to all of the animals in need, 365 days a year like normal but our adoption process is only by appointment,” said UPAWS Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell.

Brownell adds that at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the Bissell Pet Foundation held an emergency event to help empty animal shelters, which significantly lowered the number of pets at UPAWS.

Another empty shelter event will take place from May 9, 2020, through May 17, 2020.

"That really helped us get the word out and we had a lot of adoptions. What was really wonderful, is that we had a lot of animals, especially cats that were there for months and months, they found homes, also,” Brownell said.

Even though the building is closed to visitors, Brownell says many people are calling the shelter to set up adoption appointments.

"With people being home, I think they are seeing how much animals can add to their lives, how much a pet can add to their life. It’s just very, very heartwarming to see people really wanting to open their homes to bring in a pet,” said Brownell.

The shelter is also still providing emergency help for pet owners, such as a pet food bank.

"If you're needing help for your pet and you are low income and having a hard time feeding your pet, give us a call. We do have a community food bank with food that we can help you out with,” Brownell added.

To keep up with UPAWS events, visit its Facebook page or website.

