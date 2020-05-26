UPAWS looking for pet photo calendar entries

This is the last week for submissions for the 2021 Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) pet photo calendar. It costs $12 to submit a photo of your furry friend and that money goes to UPAWS to help with daily operations.

Photos can be entered by mail or online until May 31. In July the public votes on their favorites. Each vote costs 25 cents, and the top vote getter will be featured on the cover, and the next 12 will be used as photos for the months.

"This is a wonderful way to share the love of your pet and support our shelter, whether your pet is a dog, a horse, a cat, or if it's in memory of your, a pet that has passed away, what a wonderful way to recognize your pet," said Ann Brownell, community outreach and volunteer coordinator for UPAWS.

Any number of animals may be in a photo but no people are allowed in the photos. There is no limit to the number of entries. Entries can be submitted online, you can find out how in the related links section on this page.

