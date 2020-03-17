UPAWS looking for more adoptions, takes steps to address coronavirus

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is looking for help adopting or fostering some of their pets. In reaction to the coronavirus outbreak they're also taking steps to limit visitors.

Signs posted on the door say now, you take a number at the door and wait in your car. They're bringing in potential adopters in one at a time. They've also seen a high number of animals surrendered lately but are hoping the community can help with adoptions or foster care.

"We encourage folks to come if they're really serious about adopting, however, we had to think outside the box a little bit and at this time with the coronavirus we are being proactive instead of having to be reactive," said Community Outreach and Volunteer Manager for UPAWS, Ann Brownell.

