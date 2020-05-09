UPAWS begins week long 'empty the shelter' event

If you're looking to adopt a pet, this week is the time to do it. From May 9 until May 17, dogs are just $25 dollars at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. Cats and other smaller pets are free.

This is thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation's national ‘Empty the Shelter event.’ The event, originally scheduled just for May 9, was extended by Bissell for the full week due to the spread of COVID-19.

“With the quarantine, you'll have plenty of time to let it adjust to your house, and it'll keep your mind off of your worries and what's going on in the world, hopefully, as well as give you something to concentrate on and give some love to,” said Ann Brownell, community outreach and volunteer coordinator for UPAWS.

The fees covered by Bissell include shots, and spaying or neutering. You can set up an appointment on the UPAWS website before you head to the shelter.

