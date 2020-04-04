UPAWS awarded Petfinder Dog Enrichment Grant

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter recently received the 2020 Petfinder Dog Enrichment Grant, worth $800.

The grant was used to purchase dog agility equipment, according to UPAWS Community Outreach & Volunteer Coordinator, Ann Brownell.

Brownell says dogs need a lot of mental and physical and interaction, especially shelter dogs that are under more stress than most pets.

Having this agility course on-site will help these dogs lead richer lives and may help them find their forever homes faster.

“Getting this grant really added some extra oomph to their day. It really keeps them mentally thinking and physically moving and they're happier dogs," Brownell boasted.

This is not the first time UPAWS has been awarded funding according to Brownell.

"We've gotten the Dog Enrichment Grant for other things like dog puzzle toys in past years. But we really thought with the community room and the extra space we have, this is something we never could have done in our old building. So we're pretty excited," Brownell announced.

UPAWS services and adoption meetings are by appointment only in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

