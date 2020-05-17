UPAWS Empty the Shelter event comes to an end

More than a dozen dogs and cats found their furever homes as the Upper Peninsula Animal Shelter partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters adoption event this week.

The fees covered by Bissell include shots, and spaying or neutering.

UPAWS Community Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell says 10 cats from a shelter in downstate Cheboygan were adopted through UPAWS as part of the event.

Adoption fees for all cats and other small pets were waived for the entire week. Dogs were just $25 dollars to adopt.

"All in all we did probably about 15 cats and three dogs. So we were really happy about that. Kathy Bissell is a huge homeless animal advocate. So we're very grateful for this promotion that she does and for people who donate to help get those promotions going," Brownell announced.

Brownell says whether you're considering a dog or a cat, now is the perfect time to adopt a new pet.

"They just really provide a lot of comfort and it keeps your mind off of your worrie. If you can take a break from watching too much of the COVID news and just concentrate on giving unconditional love to a furry friend, it makes all the difference. It really does,” Brownell suggested.

A large female cat named Jo Jo (pictured above) is the only downstate cat that did not get adopted. She is waiting patiently at UPAWS as of tonight.

"Jo Jo is a very big girl. Very Big. And she has quite the personality. She is funny. She is confident, large and in charge. She maybe could live with other cats but she is the boss," Brownell asserted.

Brownell says and the staff at UPAWS is not in a rush to switch back to the old adoption procedures from before the pandemic.

"Like all places, we have to be very, very careful and safe with the coronavirus. Right now it is working. You can fill out the online application. It gets sent right to our supervisors. What they to would have done in person, they're doing that over the phone. That’s counselling, matching up people with the right pet. Then making an appointment for them to come in and meet the pet in person. That has actually been working very, very well and it also coincides with being safe,” Brownell declared.

You'll also find additional information on the UPAWS Facebook page.