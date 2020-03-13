U.P. nursing home closes doors to visitors until further notice

One U.P. nursing home is choosing to act proactively against the coronavirus.

In accordance with the state of Michigan’s recommendations, the Pinecrest Medical Care Facility announced it would no longer allow visitors into the building starting Thursday, March 12 in hopes to keep the residents safe.

“I want the community to know that we’re doing everything we can to keep these residents safe and that we will lift restrictions or maybe have to do more restrictions as is recommended. The resident’s safety is our ultimate concern at this point.”

Pinecrest is closely monitoring not only the physical health of their residents, but their mental health as well. Social workers are increasing their checks on resident’s mental health to make sure they don’t become more depressed with the lack of visitors.

They’re also working on setting up telephone and Skype calls for residents and their loved ones while their doors are locked.