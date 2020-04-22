UP lawmakers discuss ongoing unemployment problems

Upper Michigan lawmakers have been working together to address the many problems at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Rep. Greg Markkanen, (R) from the 110th State House District says many of the problems could be resolved with stronger internet technology.

"There's supposed to be a link for a live chat and that's not working either. So people who want to find additional help can't find it,” Markkanen exclaimed.

Ed McBroom, (R) of the 38th State Senate District says the UIA’s web account manager (MiWAM) is overwhelmed and plagued with problems.

"We're the state in the nation that's been totally unable to modify its program to adapt to the current circumstance and it's terrible,” McBroom asserted.

Meanwhile, the UIA is bogged down with new claims, claims that are in limbo, password resets, and clunky software.

Rep. Beau LaFave, (R) from the 108th State House District says his office fields up to 70 calls every day from his constituents that were unsuccessful following the established method of filing their claims.

"It's almost like we've become mini unemployment offices for our constituents,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, (D) from the 109th State House District.

These lawmakers have been moonlighting as quasi-unemployment agents solving one problem at a time, where they can.

"Our offices are becoming the front line for these folks and we're happy to do it but it just doesn't seem fair that the agency should respond to us better than they respond to the general public,” McBroom declared.

The unemployment insurance agency was unavailable for comment but Cambensy says little has been done to minimize the backlogs.

“They've extended the hours in which they're available a little bit on each end,” Cambensy stated.

Still, many people feel more should be done from the administration that established the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Order.

“If we could get assurance from way up high on the ladder, from the Governor herself and we're going to get the benefits that are owed to you, I think that would calm things down a little bit,” McBroom reasoned.

Still others feel protecting the health and safety of the more vulnerable members of our community should occur parallel to getting people back to work safely.

"What's better than unemployment is having a job that you care about. Get Yoopers back to work that can go back to work safely,” LaFave announced.

However, returning to business as usual may prove more difficult than it initially appears.

“If we reopen as a region first, what is going to stop people from coming up here? And do we have the manpower to prevent that from happening?” Representative Sara Cambensy questioned how places like Alger County would return to normal with nearly a million visitors annually.

Upper Michigan’s lawmakers continue to work together, with local health officials and with the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer to find a solution.