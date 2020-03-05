UP in critical need of O-, A-, B- blood donations

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Please call 906-449-1450 or visit its website for center details and blood drive locations.

Currently, the Marquette Blood Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Walk-ins are welcome.