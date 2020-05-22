UP experiencing severe, critical need for blood donations

The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a severe, critical need for O-, A-, A+, and B- blood type donations.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Currently, the Marquette Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Please visit the Facebook page @UPRBC906, the blood center's website or call the UP Regional Blood Center at 906-449-1450 for more information.