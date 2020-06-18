UP experiencing critical need for several blood types

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O-, O+, B+, and A- blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Please call 906-449-1450 or visit the center's Facebook page or website for center details and upcoming blood drives.

Currently, the Marquette Center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center hopes you will donate blood and give the gift of life.

 
