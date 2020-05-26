UP county expanding parking at popular Lake Superior lookout

A popular lookout that offers a pleasing view of Lake Superior has become too popular: Sugarloaf Mountain in the Upper Peninsula needs more parking.

Marquette County commissioners last week agreed to spend $331,000 for improvements. More than 60,000 people took the short hike to the top of the mountain last year.

Sugarloaf Mountain is about 6 miles north of downtown Marquette. The money will come from Marquette County's forestry fund, which is used for parks and recreation projects.