UP car dealerships ready to shift gears

Car dealerships around the country are reopening their showrooms after several idle weeks.

However, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order continues, places like Fox Marquette Subaru are still selling cars remotely.

General Manager, Randy Norton says staff and customers have actually become accustomed to the current state of affairs.

He says all details and transactions are handled via telephone, text message or email.

Customers can still walk the lot, kick a few tires and test drive any of their new and used vehicles.

But until they get a green light from Lansing, customers are still not allowed in the showroom.

"It sounds like they're doing it in a lot of other places and I'm assuming not having any issues. So obviously we would like to be open. We'd like to be able to provide the full service to our customers that we normally do. But until they tell us we can, we're going to abide by the rules,” Norton asserted.

Customers will notice contact information from the days' sales staff posted on the exterior window of the showroom. Feel free to reach out with any questions, Norton says.

Meanwhile, all vehicles are completely sanitized before and after each test drive or other contact. Staff at Fox are also taking additional precautions, just to be on the safe side, according to Norton.

"We sanitize the pens and put them in plastic bags. We give them their pen because I don't think anyone really knows 100% how you can transfer this virus. We're doing everything we can to not take a chance," Norton declared.

Norton says the Fox Service Department is open to customers. So you can still get work done on your vehicle.

Norton says the Fox Marquette Subaru website is constantly updated with all their latest vehicles. So you can shop for a new car from the comfort and safety of your home.

"We're very much on that every day. Every day we're on there checking pricing, trying to make sure that we're priced good for the customers and we've got really good descriptions because it's harder to go to the internet and see everything on a car,” Norton reasoned.

Norton says he understands that these are unprecedented times and he and the entire staff at Fox appreciate the patience of each customer and the entire community.

"We'd just like to say thanks to everyone for understanding that these are times we've never seen before and we're all trying to adjust to them and do everything as safe as we can. We really appreciate their patience and being willing to work with us," Norton announced.

