UP adds several new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Upper Peninsula saw a small jump in confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Four counties each reported a new case on June 9, with Alger County confirming its first case in a resident Tuesday.

Gogebic, Marquette, and Menominee counties each added a new case. That brings Gogebic County's cases to six, with one death and three recoveries. Marquette County has 59 cases, with 11 deaths and at least 41 recoveries. Menominee County is now at nine cases, with zero deaths and six recoveries.

These four cases bring Upper Michigan's total to 127 cases, with 16 deaths and at least 80 recoveries, as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

As of Tuesday, about 2.2 percent of diagnostic tests done in the Upper Peninsula have been positive.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases are at 59,107, with 108 new cases Tuesday. In total, 5,698 people have died from the coronavirus in Michigan, with 25 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. As of numbers recorded on June 5, at least 42,041 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19.

