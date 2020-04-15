U.P. State Fair still on schedule

Although coronavirus seems to be shutting down every business and event, the U.P. State Fair is still on schedule.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is working like the do every year to plan events, gather information on livestock, and find vendors.

The only difference is everyone is working from home.

“We are evaluating the information as we receive it but at this point we’re planning on a U.P. State Fair this year that will clearly be the best yet,” said Vickie Micheau, Executive Director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

The dates for this year’s fair are August 17-23.

