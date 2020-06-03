U.P. State Fair Grandstand Entertainment to be announced Wednesday

The U.P. State Fair will be announcing its 2020 Grandstand Entertainment lineup Wednesday morning, including its headline act taking the stage Friday evening.

Grandstand entertainment at the U.P. State Fair is free with paid admission. A limited number of Gold Circle tickets for up close seating are available.

The fair is currently scheduled to go on as planned August 17-23.

Both the U.P. State Fair Authority and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce are working alongside local, state, and federal authorities and fair partners to ensure that a safe and healthy plan is in place for the event.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce says once the established health and safety plan is in place, all involved groups will have to agree to requirements and restrictions.

If the fair is approved to move forward, those in attendance may see some of these changes reflected in the fair experience, such as more handwashing stations, vendors adhering to personal protective equipment standards, and social distancing requirements.

For more information about this year's U.P. State Fair, click here.