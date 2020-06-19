UP State Fair Authority reacts to Gov. Whitmer's comment on hosting state fair

The U.P. State Fair Authority has been working for months to prepare for this year’s state fair. But the coronavirus outbreak is not something anyone could have planned for.

Upper Michigan is in stage five of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Safe Start plan which means people can gather in groups outside up to 250 people with social distancing. But the state fair brings in thousands of people each year.

In Thursday’s town hall meeting, Gov. Whitmer addressed the state fair.

“I know that people of the U.P. are proud of it. I know that being there myself that I have enjoyed it a great deal. But I also know that thousands of people congregating in the midst of a global pandemic is an unsafe activity,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“We’re moving forward with opening up schools and allowing indoor activities to happen to some limited, carefully scripted method. We’re trying to do a careful thing, but it’s outdoors. So that just gives us that much more flexibility,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, Vice President of the U.P. State Fair Authority.

The U.P. State Fair is still on schedule for August 17 through 23.