UP Sport & Spoke in Iron Mountain open for repairs, moving locations

Bike shops can now open in Michigan, after Gov. Whitmer's executive order on Friday. This means a new shipment of bikes are in, and business is booming, at U.P. Sport & Spoke in Iron Mountain.

"We’re ecstatic, and excited that we are able to re-open, and help service the community, get them back outside, and enjoy the outdoors,” said the U.P. Sport & Spoke owner, Anthony Tatangelo.

U.P. Sport and Spoke has only been open since the end of July, and they have been busy, until the outbreak.

"We had to turn patrons away because of the shutdown, but now that we are able to be back open, we are extremely busy,” said Tatangelo.

They have gotten many bikes in this past weekend for service and repair. U.P. Sport and Spoke has been especially busy during this time, because they are moving store, after just 8 months, they are moving down the way to 527 S. Stephenson Avenue, in Iron Mountain. The store will be located next to Salon 323 and Chris Hanley State Farm.

Tatangelo says the new space is about 1 and a half times bigger.

"We've got a lot of extra room for showroom, service center, will be bigger,” he said.

They will still keep the service center out in the open for the public to see what they are doing. The store will offer some new lines, and programs as well.

Right now, construction is happening.

"It's been a very fast move, but we're excited,” said Tatangelo.

U.P. Sport and Spoke says they hope to be open in this new space by Friday, May 1.

