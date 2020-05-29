UP Regional Blood Center holds mobile blood drive

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center today, hosting a mobile blood drive at Econo Foods in Marquette.

Using the bloodmobile, the blood center gets out into the community, making it more convenient for people to donate blood to local hospitals. Inside, it is set up to take walk up donations from community members.

The UP is currently in critical need for all negative blood types and in urgent need for all other blood types. Staff is encouraging people to donate blood to help local hospitals.

“We are the sole provider for 13 UP hospitals. So, every time you donate blood with us, it stays here locally in the UP, supplying our hospitals here, saving the lives of people across the UP,” said Rachel Heath, Blood Collection Coordinator for the UPRBC.

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba. For more information on how to donate, click here.

