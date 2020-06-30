U.P. Regional Blood Center holding drives this week, has critical need

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need all blood types. Tuesday afternoon, they held a blood drive at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.

New protocols are in place to keep staff and donors safe from covid-19 including mandatory masks and temperature taking. All this week the blood center will be holding drives including one Wednesday in Escanaba.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center serves 13 hospitals across the Upper Peninsula, so when you donate blood, it stays local.

