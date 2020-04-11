UP public libraries using digital tools to keep community engaged and connected

Public libraries are embracing digital technology and providing a way for people to stay connected.

"There's a lot of people who really rely on the library on a daily and weekly basis, and so being cut off from the library during this time is really hard for people so if they're able to use the digital resources to help them get through this time then that's really unbelievably important,” explained Peter White Public Library Director, Andrea Ingmire.

Peter White Public Library is committing part of their book budget to go towards additional eBooks, and extra funding for the streaming movie service kanopy.

"We thought it made sense to supplement the resource that people were able to use,” said Ingmire.

People can use their library card to access the overdrive collection available through the Great Lakes Digital Library.

The Superiorland Library Cooperative manages these digital tools for all UP libraries, like Peter White Public Library and Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.

"We just want to work very hard to keep our patrons engaged, entertained and informed,” said Heather Lander, a children’s librarian at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library says staff are keeping people involved through social media too.

"We have added a Carnegie Kids Facebook Group to our Facebook page where we share live story times and some of our own original content,” said Lander.

Lander says the library is working to include more virtual programming and online clubs.

For people without internet access, Lander says staff is keeping little free libraries in their service area filled.