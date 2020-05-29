UP Pink Power Walk will take place online

Dawn Lambert from the U.P. Pink Power Committee says the U.P. Pink Power Walk has gained quite a bit of momentum over the years, raising thousands of dollars to help purchase automated external defibrillators, which are then donated to various entities across the Upper Peninsula.

"We've distributed 143 AEDs in the dollar figure of about $114,000. We take the rest of the money that is raised and we put it into our fund that we pay it forward across the Upper Peninsula to people suffering a travesty or a devastation. And we have helped approximately 900 people in the dollar figure of almost $147,000," Lambert announced.

This year’s Pink Power Walk will happen virtually on from the UP Pink Power Facebook page in order to maintain proper social distancing.

"We're going to be LIVE at the Up North Lodge tomorrow morning to start the walk off at about 9:45. The walk starts at 10. Walk from wherever you're at, walk as far as you want, have crazy costumes, do whatever," Lambert exclaimed.

If you already have your pledge of $100 or more you get a walk shirt to show your support for UP Pink Power's cause.

"U.P. Pink Power is not just breast cancer, it's any kind of cancer, any illness an accident, something that's going to set you back. We want people to know that they're not out there doing this on their own," Lambert asserted.

Lambert says you can still walk Saturday, even though you may have missed the deadline.

"If you want to walk and you've gotten pledges or you want to donate make sure that you hit us up on Facebook and let us know what you've got going on. You can always send in your donation via mail or PayPal or whatever," Lambert said.

You can mail donations to U.P. Pink Power at PO Box 907 Gwinn, MI 49841.

Remember you can walk anywhere and any distance you like, just be sure to have fun and enjoy the day.

"When we do the actual 17 mile walk from Tall Timbers to Gary's Knotty Pine in beautiful downtown Arnold we have pit stops every mile or so. So it's more of a fun day than it is thinking you’re going to walk 17 miles. So hopefully people can put that into perspective for tomorrow and say you know what, this is a fun day and this is what I would be doing if I were actually out there doing this,” Lambert reasoned.

The walk will be back and better than ever Next year. And the annual golf outing in September is still on for now.

"Pink Power is not going anywhere. We're loud and proud and we're strong and we'll be here. We know that the need is not going to go away. There will always be somebody out there that needs a helping hand or whatever we can help them with,” Lambert offered.

Click here to visit the U.P. Pink Power website for additional information.