U.P. Michigan Works seeks to help the community

With the majority of businesses under a mandatory shut down, several people across the U.S. are left without jobs.

But here in upper Michigan, U.P. Michigan Works is doing everything it can to help.

"We've still got opportunities. We're still open for business. We're adapting what we do. We're going to an appointment only process so that we want to keep the social distancing in place and not have crowds coming in,” said Bill Raymond, U.P. Michigan Works CEO

Although the front door is locked, Michigan Works is available to anyone through an appointment.

"We're not closed even though the door might be locked, people should call us first and find out how they can make an appointment,” said Raymond.

Through these times, the agency wants the community to know that it is here for you.

"We provide as much resources as we can to people in the midst of all this kind of chaotic time and keep people kind of connected to the things that they need,” said Raymond.

Rosy's Diner in Escanaba has not let go of any of her staff, but Rosy says she still worries about them.

"It's just sad that we have to go through this but at least they're doing something instead of um what would you call it just letting it go rampant like it did in Italy,” said Rosy Cox, owner of Rosy’s Diner.

Rosy's Diner is still open for take-out orders every day of the week.

"I just hope nobody around here gets sick and everybody stays healthy and we just have to get through it together."

To file for unemployment in Michigan, you must have lost your job through no fault of your own. Because of the high volume of calls right now, it is recommended that you file a request online using the Michigan Web Account Manager.

Step by step instructions on how to file are available 24 hours a day and can be found here.

For more information on how U.P. Michigan Works can help you, click here.

U.P. Michigan Works can also be reached by phone at (800) 285-9675

