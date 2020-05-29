UP Master Gardener Association cancels summer events

The U.P. Master Gardener Association has canceled it events for the summer of 2020.

Normally, the group gives regular presentations at the Peter White Public Library to give tips to gardeners of all talent levels.

The association also gave tours during the summer months to showcase some of the work master gardeners have done in and around Marquette county.

This year though, citing concerns for those at greater risk from COVID-19, the association had to cancel its events.

"Our gardeners now are mostly older people and they would be in the vulnerable category and we just, aside from having our venue closed down, we thought it was best that we also close down to protect our members and the public who would come to these events," said

The group is rolling over membership fees from this year into 2021.Membership fees are only $25 and help the group host its annual events and tours.

