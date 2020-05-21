UP Land Conservancy looking for naturalists

The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) is looking for some naturalists. The group has signed up for a new website and app called I-Naturalist.

When people are out on the three preserves, the UPLC monitors, they can upload photos of plants, insects or animals they see. The users can share their content and discuss observations about the land with others.

"It's a way for people to connect with places around them because it allows everybody to go outside and make observations and learn about what they're taking pictures of or to just log in and see what other people in the community have observed and learned," said UPLC Office Manager, Adina Daar.

Daar also says the app is a useful tool for monitoring the three preserve sites. The UPLC regularly cleans trails on it's three sites through-out the year.