UP Jimmy John's locations temporarily close

All Upper Peninsula Jimmy John’s locations are closing their doors during the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came Sunday on Facebook. Jimmy John’s is located in Sault Sainte Marie, Marquette, Escanaba, Iron Mountain and Houghton.

“We care a lot about serving our customers, especially those that are truly essential. We didn’t feel that we were essential enough to stay open given the circumstances these days. We also value the health and safety of our workers and decided that closing our stores temporarily was probably the best way to help keep them safe,” said Dan Texter, Director of Operations, Jimmy Johns.

All hourly and salaried Jimmy John’s employees will continue to receive pay and benefits while the restaurants are closed. Management at each location was able to donate any perishable food items to a food bank or charity of their choosing.

The closure of UP Jimmy John’s restaurants will remain in effect until Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order is lifted.

