UP Honor Flight postponed, U.P. Veterans Memorial Park closed

Veterans will still get the recognition they deserve.

"It means everything to them. It is the thank-you that they did not get years ago. it means something different for each one of them,” said the U.P. Honor Flight President, Scott Knauf.

The U.P. Honor Flight, set to take off on Wednesday, May 20th, has been postponed. It will now be happening in September.

"It’s because of the safety issue, we had to make the right decision,” said Knauf

All veterans who were scheduled for the May flight, will be on the September one. The U.P. Honor Flight is still taking applications to attend.

The U.P. Memorial Park in Iron Mountain, will also be closed this summer. This is not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also because of the ongoing construction at Pine Mountain Ski Jump.

The memorial will, however, be open on Memorial Day weekend.

"We encourage veterans to come. we will be flying the flag all summer long at the memorial,” said the U.P. Veterans Memorial Founder, Dennis Larson.

The annual golf tournament scheduled for June 20th, 2020 is also cancelled. This was set to benefit the U.P. Veterans Memorial Park, along with the U.P. Honor Flight.

“It kind of hurt that we had to cancel the golf tournament this year, but it was for all the right reasons,” said Larson.

It is now scheduled for June 19th, 2021.

"We want our veterans to stay safe, our communities to stay safe, and just hang in there with us, because we will be back, and we will be better,” said Larson.

