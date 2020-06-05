UP Home Health and Hospice has new tools for employees

U.P. Home Health and Hospice has new tools to keep their employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospice provider has purchased UV light kits.

The kits can be plugged into any of the vehicles in the fleet so the staff can use the u-v light to disinfect equipment like stethoscopes and masks. This was the latest step the hospice provider has added to help ensure the safety of it's employees and patients.

"Each agency car is equipped with one and then we have one at our Marquette and Ishpeming offices for people who want to come in and have them disinfected or if they're not consistently on the road, so we just had to take a look at what our needs were and go above and beyond," said Director of Community Services for U.P. Home Health and Hospice, Kori Tossova.

The kit only takes 3 minutes to disinfect the equipment with the UV light.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice has more than 20 vehicles in its fleet.

