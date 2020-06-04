UP Home Health & Hospice: Protecting the patients, angels

During the current Covid 19 pandemic, home-based healthcare services are a vital part of keeping our elderly and immuno-compromised patients safe and at less risk. We work with our local providers who are providing telemedicine to provide in-home check-ups for their patients, if needed.

As we always have, U.P. Home Health & Hospice continues to serve our community in a safe and CDC compliant fashion and to accept all patients that have a need, regardless of diagnosis or ability to pay.

It has been a stressful time for everyone, but U.P. Home Health & Hospice is proud of our staff who have put the needs of our patients ahead of all else. Our staff is provided with the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) necessary to protect our patients/families/staff and we monitor the well-being/health of our entire staff daily. In addition, the agency has recently invested in several upgrades for health and safety.

We have purchased portable LED UVC Disinfection Units that are carried in our agency vehicles by all our clinical field staff, as well as in both our offices in Marquette and Ishpeming. These bags are created with reflective materials for 360° disinfection with UVC light and are equipped with mobile powering and charging plugs. These units are used for ultraviolet disinfection of home health medical equipment and PPE between every patient visit as an added level of safety.

“I am so proud and impressed by our team as we’ve been navigating these uncertain times,” stated Jennie Garrett-Bureau, Executive Director/Administrator. “We spend quite a bit of time researching new protocols and technology to support our angels and our patients and we expect these units will help them stay safe and healthy for their families and our community.”

The team at U.P. Home Health & Hospice is prepared for this type of emergency and works closely with Federal, State, and Local Emergency networks. We realize that our patients and families still need these critical services, especially when isolated in your place of residence. We take your safety very seriously and adhere to all infection control precautions. Please know that we are here for you in this uncertain time.

----------

Since 1973, U.P. Home Health & Hospice has been your only LOCAL comprehensive provider for home health, hospice and private duty services. Our agency is considered an Essential Service Provider and we are continuing to provide ALL necessary services to our patients and families. We can help your doctors by being their eyes, ears, and hands in the home and reporting our clinical findings to them. For more information on U.P. Home Health & Hospice visit www.UPHomeHealth.org or call 906-225-4545.