UP Health System-Portage nationally recognized with 4th consecutive ‘A’ for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

UP Health System–Portage was awarded their fourth consecutive 'A' in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing UPHS–Portage's achievements providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

"As we continue the fight against COVID-19, we want to thank and appreciate all of our employees and medical staff for their hard work and dedication," said Ed Freysinger, chief executive officer of UPHS–Portage. "It's because of their tireless commitment that we continue to make strides in quality and patient safety."

"As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We hope this 'A' helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for UPHS–Portage. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country's time of need."

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

UPHS–Portage was awarded an 'A' grade today for the fourth time in a row when Leapfrog announced grades for the spring 2020 update.

----------

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About UP Health System - Portage

UP Health System – Portage supports a multi-specialty group of over 40 physicians, over a dozen allied health professionals and has been serving the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan since 1896. The main campus is a 36-bed hospital, a verified chest pain center through the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPC) and possesses the area’s only Open Bore MRI. UP Health System – Portage was home to the first Level III ACS (American College of Surgeons)-verified trauma center and emergency department in the state.

Other services include a dedicated physician for hospital stays, cardiopulmonary, arthroscopic surgery, emergency orthopedics, sports medicine, x-ray & diagnostics, certified sleep disorder center, two Express Care walk-in clinics, advanced wound care center, regional dialysis unit, pharmacy, 64-slice CT scanner, nuclear imaging, 3D mammography, laboratory services, rehab, home care and hospice, and a 60-bed senior living community.