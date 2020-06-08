UP Health System-Portage eases visitor restrictions

P Health System-Portage announced Monday that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities.

The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance.

The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately.

"Our hospital's top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees, and community," said Ed Freysinger, chief executive officer (CEO) of UPHS-Portage. "We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors at this time."

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments.

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry, and are required to wear a mask while in the facility. Visitors are encouraged to help us conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and wear their own mask if possible. Visitors that do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised, or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

As a reminder, PortagePointe continues to have a no visitor policy at this time.

UPHS-Portage continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit PortageHealth.org.

