UP Health System Marquette gets Stratotanker flyover

UP Health System Marquette was one of the sites of a Michigan Strong flyover Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m. two KC-135 Stratotanker jets flew over the hospital.

The flyovers are to salute Michigan's frontline covid-19 responders. The two jets took off from downstate Selfridge Air National Guard Base shortly before 1 p.m. They made their way to the U.P. flying over Houghton before coming to Marquette.

Once in Marquette they flew over UP Health System Marquette followed by the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The Stratotanker jets were piloted by aircrew from the 171st Air Refueling Squadron. The jets are used to refuel other aircraft while in flight.

