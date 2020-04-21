UP Health System-Bell offering two-way video telemedicine services

During the coronavirus pandemic, UP Health System-Bell in ishpeming is offering telemedicine services for some patients.

This enables visits that do not require mandatory face-to-face interaction to be done using two-way video conferencing service.

Telemedicine services are clinically approved, as long as a provider determines it appropriate for a patient's condition.

Using telemedice appointments when appropriate keeps everyone who does have to go to the hospital safer.

"Leveraging telemedicine, it helps conserve our personal protective equipment and the clinical resources we have, especially in the needs of treating patients with suspected COVID-19 in our clinic or hospital setting," said Michelle Paloma, Director of Physician Practices at UPHS-Bell.

Patients can arrange a telemedicine appointment by calling a medical office, or by visiting the hospital's website.

