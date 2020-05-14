UP Health Care Solutions holds Virtual Community Resource Forum

Upper Michigan Health Care Solutions hosted a virtual forum on Thursday, May 14, informing the community about what resources are available.

50 community organizations across Marquette County participated in the event, specializing in health care and social services. Each organization had the opportunity to present what resources they have available.

Titled, “Building an Informed and Resilient Community Collaborative,” this year’s forum is hoping to connect people to resources needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, there is a great need for health care and social service providers to be made aware of resources and services across the community so they can best assist community members in making referrals, connections and advise on how to access them,” said Janey Joffee, Assistant Director of Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions.

To learn more about the resources being presented on today, click here.

