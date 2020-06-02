UP Food Exchange connects the community with farmers

The U.P. Food Exchange has created a way for people to connect with local farmers.

Marquette Food Co-op sign. (WLUC Photo)

The food hub coordinates an effort that brings each county their own remote ordering, online stores and community supported agriculture.

“We hope that this inspires people who maybe haven’t purchased a lot of local before to get involved and taste for themselves the difference,” said Sarah Monte, Outreach Director of Marquette Food Co-op.

According to the U.P. Food Exchange, with partners like the Marquette Food Co-op, the local food chain has been uninterrupted during the pandemic.

“Local food has always been important and maybe sometimes in our normal lives we forgot about that,” Monte said. “Then an emergency like this happens and we begin to realize how fragile some of our national systems are.”

At the Marquette Food Co-op they say they’ve seen an increase in costumers during the pandemic due to the benefits of buying local.

“Many people are looking for ways to purchase directly from the farmer with as minimal contact as possible and as few hands touching their food as possible which is ideal with buying local,” she said.

The U.P. Food Exchange provides customers with a wide-variety of food.

“We have farms that do produce, we have farms that do specialty shares (and) meat,” Monte stated. “So there are a lot of different type of things that you can purchase from these farmers. It’s not just vegetables.”

To connect with a local farmer near you, and for more information about the U.P. Food Exchange, visit their website. its website.

