UP Folklife Award nominations open

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center is accepting nominations for the 2020 Upper Peninsula Folklife Awards through June 1. The annual awards honor individuals and organizations for their notable efforts in preserving and promoting the folk culture of the region.

The Beaumier Center requests nominations from the general public. The nominee(s) should have made a difference in the creation and/or preservation of the folklife of the U.P., including music, dance, storytelling, crafts and food. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines folklife as the traditions, activities, skills and products (such as handicrafts) of a particular people or group.

The online nomination form is available at https://nmu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6max2fs4hO8BWjb. Or visit www.nmu.edu/beaumier and click on the “Events” tab to access the link.

After the nomination period has ended, a committee will review submissions and make the final selections. The Beaumier Center will plan some type of event in the late summer or fall to recognize the 2020 recipients.

Since 2009, 14 individuals and two organizations have received the Upper Peninsula Folklife Award. Past recipients were:

2019 – Russell Magnaghi (Scholar); Pat Virch (Rosemaling artist)

2018 - Trenary Home Bakery (Business); Dave Bezotte (musician)

2017 – Carl Pellonpaa (TV host); Marge and Bill Sklar (dance promoters)

2016 – Kay Seppala (dance/music); Hiawatha Music Coop (Organization)

2015 – Michael Loukinen (folklorist); Corrine Rockow (musician and educator)

2014 – Bette and Dean Premo – Musicians, folk music and dance promoters

2013 – Fred Rydholm – Storyteller, author, historian

2012 – Oren Tikkanen – Storyteller and musician

2010 – Les Ross, Sr. – Harmonica Player

2009 – John Perona – Bones Player