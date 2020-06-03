UP Energy Task Force to meet online June 9

The U.P. Energy Task Force’s next meeting is Tuesday, June 9, and will include an explanation of how electricity is transmitted throughout the Upper Peninsula.

The Task Force will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. using Microsoft Teams with time allotted for discussion about the electrical transmission system in the U.P. and how it impacts energy availability in the U.P. To participate, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce for the Microsoft Teams meeting link. For those who can only join by phone, a dial-in number and conference ID are also available.

Presentations by American Transmission Co. and the Michigan Public Service Commission will provide overviews of the current state of electrical transmission in the Upper Peninsula from power producers to end users.

Following the presentations and a Task Force work session, there will be time for public comment. Those wishing to speak are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During June 9 Meeting” in the subject line and your name. Members of the public who attend the meeting but who did not submit their names ahead of time will be allowed to comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

The Task Force must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P. The full report with appendices is posted at Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

The governor asked the U.P. Energy Task Force to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the region’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. The E.O. also asked the Task Force to identify and evaluate potential changes to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the area’s energy needs due to such changes.

Tuesday’s meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.