UP Energy Task Force to begin next phase of energy analysis

With recommendations on propane availability in the Upper Peninsula being finalized for submission to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the U.P. Energy Task Force is launching the second phase of its analysis of the U.P.’s energy needs now and in the future.

The Task Force will meet 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 13, using Microsoft Teams video conferencing. The Task Force meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Monday’s meeting is open to the public. To participate, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce for the Microsoft Teams meeting link or, if participating by phone, a dial-in number and conference ID.

The Task Force on Monday will finalize its propane recommendations with a deadline of April 17 to submit the report to the Governor. More than 800 public comments were received. The final recommendations, technical document and appendices will be posted to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

The Task Force next will begin its discussions about how to fulfill the Governor’s request in her Executive Order to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. The Governor also asked the Task Force to identify and evaluate potential changes that could occur to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the economic, environmental and other impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs due to such changes.

Public feedback is encouraged in a number of ways: comment at Monday’s meeting and future meetings, emailed to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov or mailed to U.P. Energy Task Force, c/o Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Attn. James Clift, Deputy Director, P.O. Box 30473, Lansing, MI 48909.

A report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives is due by March 31, 2021.

For current and up-to-date information regarding the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

