UP Energy Task Force meets virtually

The U.P. Energy Task Force met virtually today. Part of the items on the agenda: energy price in the U.P., solar energy and energy efficiency.

A representative from the American Transmission Company, who has over 2,000 miles worth of transmission lines in the U.P., was questioned by the task force about what areas need improvement.

“The Western U.P. keeps me awake,” said Ken Copp of American Transmission Company. “Trying to figure out how I can do a better job at that and the Eastern U.P. The ability to move that energy and get it further north towards the Sault Ste. Marie. Those are the places that I would point to.”

Also on the table today was a review of the Eastern U.P. Transmission Study requested by former Governor Rick Snyder. The study, found the proposals to be "economically unfeasible".

“As those proposals were made there was more infrastructure and it became more expensive,” said Cathy Cole, Director of Strategic Operations for the Michigan Public Service Commission. “The transmission and generation salutations that MISO looked at; the cost ranged from $92 million on the low end to $1.3 billion on the high end.”

The task force is looking at hold their next meeting on July 15 and is tentatively scheduled to be held in-person.

The potential meeting would be held in Gogebic County.