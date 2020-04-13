UP Energy Task Force discusses propane recommendations

The U.P. Energy Task Force is another step closer to getting its recommendations to the governor.

During a virtual meeting Monday, task force members discussed 14 recommendations to improve propane availability and distribution in the Upper Peninsula.

These recommendations included things such as increasing funding for residential weatherization programs and increasing storage capacity for propane.

Also on the list of recommendations is implementing some sort of anti price-gouging legislation to protect energy consumers.

The task force has a deadline of this Friday to get the finalized recommendations to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The task force has been gathering public comments about the recommendations for the past three weeks, with over 800 comments being made.

About 25 percent of U.P. residents use propane to heat their homes.

To view the draft recommendations, click here.

