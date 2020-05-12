UP Energy Task Force discusses next phase of efforts with concerns from residents

Several concerned UP residents are expressing issues they believe need to be addressed within the UP Energy Task Force's next phase of plans to meet the UP’s current and future energy needs.

One Escanaba Township man addressed his concerns surrounding where solar energy is built Tuesday at the task force's virtual meeting.

"Companies disregard the impact of the agriculture farming communities’ area,” said Warren Bovin. They're built in the backyard of hundreds of residents' homes; it affects the property values too."

Another resident raised similar points to Bovin, emphasizing his concerns over the environmental impact of solar farms.

"I agree that needs to be looked at in terms of are you cutting down forests for instance because that's a big carbon contribution,” said the concerned resident.

A Delta County woman says she wants the task force to focus on the issue of customer density, and the prices UP residents pay for energy in comparison to the Lower Peninsula.

"If we look at Northern areas in the Lower Peninsula, which have the same customer density, and the same infrastructure to support we don't see the same high prices, and so I think this brings up the important issue that UPPCO is a for profit company, and surely that this must be playing a part so I would like you to address that at some point,” explained Renee Richer.

The UP Energy Task Force plans to take these concerns into consideration when building on to the next phase of their effort.

"All of this input is very helpful as we shape the next round of agenda so obviously not only what the task force talks about, but also what we receive in public comment helps influence how we build the next agenda to make sure we are getting a good representation of cross sections,” said Task Force Chair and Egle Director, Liesl Clark.

The task force encourages people to attend their next virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 9.