UP Energy Task Force May 12 online meeting will have presentations on energy, electric providers

The U.P. Energy Task Force will begin its broad analysis of the Upper Peninsula’s current and future energy needs during the panel’s online public meeting on Tuesday, May 12.

The Task Force will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon using Microsoft Teams with time allotted for public comment about the challenges and potentials for energy availability in the U.P. To participate, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce for the Microsoft Teams meeting link. A dial-in number and conference ID are also listed.

Two presentations are on the agenda and will provide overviews of the Upper Peninsula’s energy landscape and the area’s electric power providers.

The presentations will be followed by time for public comment. Those wishing to speak to the Task Force are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During May 12 Meeting” in the subject line and your name. Members of the public who attend the meeting but did not submit their names ahead of time will also be allowed to comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

The Task Force must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P. The full report with appendices is posted at Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

The Governor’s Executive Order setting up the U.P. Energy Task Force asks it to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. It was also asked to identify and evaluate potential changes that could occur to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the economic, environmental and other impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs due to such changes.

Tuesday’s meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).