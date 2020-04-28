UP Cybersecurity Institute offering free, online cybersecurity courses

If you ever wanted to learn more about online safety and security, now is the time.

The Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute has teamed up with the Cisco Networking Academy to provide free online cybersecurity courses in order to give the community something productive to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are seven courses right now, and we're looking to see if we can maybe get some more. But right now, there are seven,”said Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute Director, Doug Miller.

The classes are all self-paced and include topics like introduction to cybersecurity and programming.

"There's really no time limit. You can go in and spend 15 minutes, you can spend two hours, or you could knock it all out at once. It just really depends. You go in and take it, really on your leisure, when you have time,” Miller said.

Some of the classes are geared towards protecting home networks and small businesses, Miller says, because right now, cyber attacks are at a high.

"Cyber criminals are trying to take advantage of people right now, so we felt that this is our way we can try and help prevent some of that,” Miller added.

Community outreach and accessibility are priorities of the institute, which is why the courses are free, Miller says.

So far, the courses have been very popular.

"Over the course of less than a week that we've had this up and running, we've had almost 200 people sign up for these free courses. It's been amazing how much it has taken off,” Miller said.

To register for the free courses, click here.

The institute is also offering a one-hour online class that outlines the basics of securing home networks. That class, which is taught as necessary, can be registered for by emailing conteduc@nmu.edu.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

