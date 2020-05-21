UP Coalition Network encourages healthy activities with Facebook giveaway

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and organizations across the upper peninsula are making an effort to promote mental wellness.

The UP Coalition Network is encouraging people to take part in healthy activities that help reduce stress. Things like reading, walking or biking can help improve mental health.

“We’re just really trying to bring awareness to that, and really trying to get people to focus on their mental wellness, and trying to get people to try doing different things,” said Jennifer Eyler, Marquette County Cares Coordinator.

Through the end of the month, the UP Coalition Network is asking individuals to take a picture while engaging in healthy activities. By sharing your photo to Facebook, you’ll be entered to win a gift card to a local business.

Use the #StigmaStopsHere906 and #GoGreenForMentalHealth hashtags, and tag your local Communities That Care coalition on Facebook. For a full list of coalitions across the UP, click here.