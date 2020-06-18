UP CityFest set for mid-August at Marquette's Lower Harbor Park

There's a new event coming to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park this summer.

It’s called UP CityFest. It’s a collaboration with UP CityServe and LifeLight.

Matthew Songer is Local Director of UP CityFest. He’s been gearing up for the event for months.

"UP CityFest is on the 14th and 15th of August. The 14th is geared for youth, primarily high school and college age. It's fast action and fast paced. Saturday is from 2-10 pm and it includes the whole family. There are events for children such as a puppet show and an illusionist," Songer announced.

Songer says the key objective of this inaugural festival is to bring hope and healing to the community.

"We are bringing churches together in unity to show the love of Jesus to our community. We have roughly 40 to 50 churches that we're working with across the UP," Songer declared.

Churches from Ontonagon to Grand Marais and all points in between will set up at the Lower Harbor Park according to Evangelist and CEO of LifeLight, Josh Brewer.

"It’s going to be incredible. It's going to be high energy. It's going to be impactful but also but also moments where we're going to address some real issues going on in our country. We're going to do it in a loving and in a real and relative way. We’re just inviting everybody to come down," Brewer exclaimed.

Brewer says there'll be something for everyone.

"There’s going to be children’s activities, action sports. So people that are into BMX guys and motocross guys, live music from some of the most talented artists from across the nation all coming here to Lower Harbor Park,” Brewer boasted.

There’ll also be speakers that will share from the heart, according to Brewer.

“It’s really a celebration and it’s coming together in unity and celebrating all that God has done for us. Though we all come from different walks of life and different backgrounds, we’re celebrating the fact that we can love each other and we can come together in in a world full of confusion. Culture can be changed and we can love one another in spite of our differences and we can actually celebrate our differences and that's what this is all about," Brewer asserted.

UP CityFest will be free and open for all ages. It will take place Friday and Saturday August 14 and 15 at Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Click here for additional information on UP CityFest including volunteer opportunities and more.