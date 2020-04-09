UP City Serve offers helping hand across Upper Michigan

One Upper Michigan non-profit organization is helping to connect people in need with volunteers and local churches to ensure no one goes without during the pandemic.

Laura Songer, Director of UP City Serve and her husband, Matthew understand that with troublesome, trying times, comes opportunity.

"A lot of people are without their usual resources, jobs and transportation. They really don't know what to do or where to go," Mrs. Songer acknowledged.

UP City Serve can match you and your family with people, churches and volunteer organizations that can help.

"The main areas that we've targeted are homelessness, mental health needs and substance abuse. Now, because of this pandemic that we're in, the immediate needs are those related to the coronavirus," Mr. Songer declared.

UP City Serve makes it easy for those that are shut in or at high risk to ask for that help. Just click here.

“All you have to do is click on the button that says ‘help’ and fill out the information,” Mr. Songer coached.

A volunteer will then work with you to help identify your basic needs and deliver those items to your doorstep.

"We want to be able to deliver their basic needs to their home, whether it be food or medical supplies or maybe even bringing them to a doctor’s appointment. We also want to be able to listen to them, to pray with them and help in any way that we can," Mr. Songer asserted.

"And it's not just physical needs. A lot of people at this time just need someone to talk to," said Mrs. Songer.

You don't have to be affiliated with a particular church or religion to ask for help.

"That is the hope, is that the churches are going to have this outpouring of love to the community whether they're involved with the church or not,” Mr. Songer stated.

The Songers say that the more people involved in the prayer, the better.

"Prayer is not something that you have to be specially trained to do. It's basically talking with God. When there's more than one person praying at the same time, Christians believe that there's more power in that prayer. So just to be on the phone and to pray for someone's needs goes a long way for them and for their spiritual comfort,” Mrs. Songer added.

“Does this mean that God will prevent the coronavirus from getting you? We don't know. But God will help you through it and God will give you the strength and courage to meet your obstacles,” Mr. Songer offered.

So whether you’re asking for prayer or pantry items, UP city Serve can help, within reason.

"We're going to try not to say no. But we do have to keep in mind the safety of the people who are volunteering to enable those people to be safe and the people they deliver to be safe," Mrs. Songer clarified.

With a steadily growing network of churches, UP City Serve is looking to connect for more communities across Upper Michigan.

"We're still recruiting churches. So other churches who feel that they would like to get involved, we really encourage them to contact us,” Mrs. Songer suggested.

The Songers say UP City Fest is coming to Mattson Lower Harbor Park August 14-15 as a fund raiser for UP City Serve. Stay tuned to TV6 for details.